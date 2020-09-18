      Weather Alert

Census Info: Canton Has 3rd Highest Child Poverty Rate

Sep 18, 2020 @ 5:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Canton has the third highest rate of child poverty of any city in the country, just behind Youngstown.

Based on a sampling of Census Bureau statistics, 56.9-percent of children in Canton are living below the poverty level.

Canton Health Director Jim Adams says poverty impacts food on the table and ultimately health, and it’s getting worse, with people not taking their kids in for immunizations.

Daytona Beach had the highest child poverty rate.

