CEO Lays Off 900 Employees In Abrupt Video Call
About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call.
A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok.
CEO Vishal Garg said, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”
This is not the first time Garg has been involved in controversy at Better.com.
In an email obtained by Forbes last year that Garg sent to his staff, he wrote, “You are TOO D*MN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS…SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”
