CFD: Ammunition Plant Owner Claims Fire Loss at One Million
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The owner of an ammunition plant in Canton claims a million dollars worth of 50-calibre bullets and other ammo and equipment was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.
The State Fire Marshal and ATF are joining the investigation at 50 BMG Supply because of the nature of the business.
The Canton Fire Department reports numerous explosions as they fought the fire in the 1300 block of Gross Avenue NE.
A neighboring house, a boat and a camper were also destroyed in the fire.
City firefighters safely pulled a couple from the home.
Damage to the building and the house were set at $80,000.