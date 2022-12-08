CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents.

They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an unoccupied SARTA bus on fire.

No cause for the fire that looks to have started in the engine compartment.

A motorist who was one of the first at the scene had to be treated for smoke inhalation when he got too close to the fire, according to the fire department.

The bus driver was not injured.

That incident may have played a role in a car-semi crash just before the accident scene.

One person was taken to the hospital, condition unknown.

There were road and lane closures for several hours.