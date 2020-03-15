CFD Getting More EMS Calls, Providing Advice
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you get sick and it’s not bad, you can treat at home with fluids and ibuprofen.
But if you live in Canton and the symptoms include shortness of breath or chest pain, the city’s fire department wants you to call 911.
That’s the advice the department provided during a Community Roundtable on Live and Local with Bill Morgan on News Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday.
The department has been getting more of those EMS calls recently.
They have reopened the Harmont Avenue NE station and staffed it with medics.
They don’t know if the additional calls are due to coronavirus or its related concerns.