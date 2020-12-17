CFD: Holiday, Cold Bring Along Additional Fire Risks
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the time of year that keeps area firefighters busy.
The colder weather and holiday activities lead to more fire calls.
Whether it’s alternative heating sources or dried-out Christmas trees, there are more dangers inside the house this time of year.
A tipped-over kerosene heater gets the blame for a fire that destroyed the garage of a home on 48th Street NW Sunday night.
It was one of four fire calls the Canton Fire Department was on that night.
The cause of the other fires is undetermined, though one is a suspected arson.
Those fires impacted 11 buildings, three of which have been torn down.