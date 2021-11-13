      Weather Alert

CFD: Investigating Fires at Canton Auto Salvage

Nov 13, 2021 @ 6:19am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.

This, after two separate buildings on the property of Canton Auto Salvage off Lippert Road NE near The O’Jays Blvd were destroyed by fire Friday morning.

The Canton Fire Department says the two buildings sat quite a distance apart.

Both were used for storage, but there were no vehicles inside.

Damage is pegged at $400,000.

There was one minor firefighter injury.

No one was apparently working at the time of the fire.

Popular Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks
Lady Gaga To Host “Power Of Kindness” Special
Another Incident On The Set Of Alec Baldwin’s Movie “Rust”
Local Man Volunteers To Have Arteries Clogged By Frosting
Paul Rudd Is People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On