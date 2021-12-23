      Weather Alert

CFFD: Fire at Crematorium at Lawrence Animal Cemetery

Dec 23, 2021 @ 10:13am

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A crematorium building on the property of the Butterbridge Farms Pet Cemetery in Lawrence Township was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Canal Fulton Fire and the township department are investigating.

A spokesman says the facility had been used earlier in the day.

The cemetery itself was not impacted.

No injuries.

That building on Butterbridge Road SW, just south of Route 21.

There’s heavy interior damage, but that spokesman says the outside block walls remain standing.

