Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies at 42 After 4-Year Fight With Colon Cancer
Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 42.
According to a representative who posted on Chadwick Boseman’s Instagram page he died after a 4-year fight with colon cancer.
He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.
He filmed the movies Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and more in between surgeries and chemotherapy.
According to the statement on his page his rep said, it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.
He died in his home surrounded by his wife and kids.