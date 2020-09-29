Chadwick Boseman Took a Pay Cut to Boost Sienna Miller’s Pay on ‘21 Bridges’
Stories of how generous actor Chadwick Boseman was during his life are continuing to surface after his death. During an interview, Sienna Miller, who co-starred with Boseman in 21 Bridges, told the story of how the actor made sure she was paid her what she was worth. “He produced 21 Bridges and had been really active in trying to get me to do it,” Miller said in the interview. “Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for.” Miller went on to speak highly of Boseman saying, “It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.” When is a time someone in your business did a random act of kindness at your job?