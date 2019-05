In a recent tweet, Chance the Rapper wrote a positive affirmation. In it he included that he hopes Wendy’s brings back their Spicy Nuggets.

Wendy’s saw the tweet and said that if everyone gets their tweet (not Chance’s tweet) to 2 million likes they will bring it back. Well, the tweet didn’t take long to reach the minimum and Wendy’s has announced they are putting plans in place to return the spicy favorites to their menus!