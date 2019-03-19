Change Could Mean More Enforcement Of Mowing Ordinance

(WHBC) – Some relief is on the way for people tired of their neighbor who only mows their lawn once a year, if that.

Canton City Council has passed legislation to transfer the inspection and enforcement of the high grass and weeds ordinance from the Street Department to the Building and Code Enforcement Department.

Councilman Greg Hawk says this move will lead to better enforcement of the city’s mowing ordinance.

“Code enforcement is out there doing inspections anyway, and now they can bring about citations for the high grass and weeds along with their other rules and regulations they enforce.”

Hawk says he has taken it upon himself to mow a vacant lot near where he lives on 6th Street NW.

“It’s just quicker and easier for me to push my mower up there and mow the vacant lot than it is to turn it in or call anybody.”