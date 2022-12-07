Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6.

The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open.

That means I-77 North traffic will no longer need to detour onto 277 and the Kenmore Leg.

Also reopening: both the 277/224 East and 224 West ramps to 77 North.

ODOT says the reopening of the Route 8 Southbound ramp to Wstbound 76 has been delayed until early next week.

New ramp closings:

With the reopenings come some new closures starting next week.

Of greatest interest to Stark County-area drivers, the I-76 East ramp to 77 South will close on Tuesday for nearly two years, says ODOT.

That means Southbound I-77 traffic will now need to use the Kenmore and 277 to stay on 77.

Also closing on Tuesday:

I-76/U.S. 224 eastbound ramp to I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound.

And I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound to I-76 eastbound/I-77 southbound.