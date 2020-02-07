Changes Still Being Considered to EdChoice Program
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new proposal making its way through the state house could mean Ohio parents would lose the ability to apply for the Edchoice program.
The program currently awards vouchers for students based on the grade their school district received on the state’s report card. Instead, Ohio Senators would implement Buckeye Opportunity Scholarships based off of family income.
Governor Mike DeWine says all families should have equal opportunities. Those who currently get edchoice vouchers will continue to receive them.