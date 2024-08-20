Chappell Roan decries “entitled” fan behavior and celeb stalking: “That’s f****** weird”

Chappell Roan has already made it clear that she’s uncomfortable with the trappings of fame, and now she’s taken to TikTok to express her displeasure with what she feels is line-crossing behavior from her devoted fans.

In the first installment of a two-part video, Chappell asks, “If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo you with you?’ And she’s like, ‘No, what the f***?’ And then you get mad at this random lady?”

“Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around?” she continues. “Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know, and she doesn’t know you at all.”

In the second part of her video, Chappell says, “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous … I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That doesn’t make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal.”

The “Hot to Go” singer goes on to say, “That doesn’t mean I want it, doesn’t mean I like it. I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo … or for a hug.”

“That’s not normal. It’s weird … that’s f***ing weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior.”

