Charges Dropped in Fatal Home-Invasion
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The charges have been dropped against the four people accused of beating a Canton man to death during a home-invasion a few months back.
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the four people who are connected to the fatal-home invasion which took place on November 16 of last year.
The incident ended with 60 year old Mark Neely, a resident of the home, dying from his injuries that he allegedly received from the four suspects that evening.
Records show that all four suspects were released after the grand jury hearing last month.