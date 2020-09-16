      Weather Alert

Charges, Horrific Details in Fiery Route 8 Accident That Killed Recent GlenOak Grad

Sep 16, 2020 @ 2:24pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Charges and more of the horrific details in that Route 8 crash that killed a recent GlenOak High graduate late last month.

20-year-old Christopher Lonkart of Akron is charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed 18-year-old Jared Marcum of Plain Township.

Akron police say Marcum’s car was forced in front of the rear wheels of a gasoline tanker truck on Northbound Route 8.

The tanker dragged the car and then caught fire, making it impossible to pull Marcum from his car.

Investigators say Lonkart’s vehicle pushed Marcum’s car into the tanker as he avoided tire debris on the road.

