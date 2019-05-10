Charges: Man Tried To Bribe Officer After Crash

(WHBC) – A man’s charged with trying to bribe a Canton police officer after allegedly being involved in a drunk driving crash.

Police say 25-year-old Evan Thomas Mayle was driving down the wrong side of Mahoning Road NE early Thursday and went off the road and hit a utility pole.

He allegedly staggered away from the scene.

When police later caught up with him he offered an officer $100 if he would drop him off at his residence, according to court records.

Records show, when the officer refused the offer, Mayle asked him what it would take for him to drop him off.

The officer took Mayle to a hospital to be checked out.

He has been charged with bribery, OVI refusal and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

The disorderly conduct charge was because he lit a cigarette in a hospital despite being warned not to, according to court records.

He also had a warrant for his arrest for criminal damaging.

His arraignment was continued to Monday morning.