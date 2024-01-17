Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Charity Customizes Songs For Kids Facing Medical and Emotional Challenges

January 17, 2024 11:15AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

John Beltzer founded The Songs of Love Foundation 27 years ago to uplift children and teenagers who are facing tough medical, physical or emotional challenges with personalized songs. It was inspired by his brother who developed schizophrenia and passed away 9 months later. His brother had written a song called “Songs of Love” three months before he died.

“It’s more than just a song they are getting, it’s truly like medicine”.

Popular Posts

1

Jordan Miller Talks About Son's Cancer Diagnosis
2

The Poorest Cities In Ohio
3

Massillon Back In The Day
4

The Best Places For Soup In Canton
5

Ten Most Stolen Items From Ohio Walmart Stores