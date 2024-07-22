Charli XCX, who can’t vote in US elections, endorses Kamala Harris

Charli XCX is British, so she can’t vote in the U.S. presidential election in November, but that didn’t stop her from apparently endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the job.

Charli tweeted Sunday, “kamala IS brat,” which is the title of her current album. Apparently she feels Harris embodies what “brat is all about: me, my flaws, my f*** ups, my ego all rolled into one.”

Harris’ campaign was quick to embrace Charli’s endorsement, changing the banner on the campaign’s rapid response account to the same color and font that the brat album uses.

However, it’s unlikely that Harris will participate in the trend that Charli calls “brat summer.” She described it to the BBC this way: “It can go … quite luxury, but it can also be so, like, trashy. Just, like, a pack of cigs and, like, a Bic lighter and, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”

According to Glamour, the brat summer aesthetic also includes leather, square-rimmed sunglasses, messy hair, lime green nails and eyeshadow, a smudged, smokey eye and knee-high lace-up boots.

