Charlie Brown’s TV Air Time!
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 5:51 AM
Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching, and to get you into the holiday spirit the classic show “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is making it’s way back to the TV screen.
So gather up the family, heat up a couple of bowls of popcorn and set your calendar for its return on November 21, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
As a bonus, ABC will air “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyages” immediately afterwards at 8:30 p.m.
What’s your classic scene from “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?” Do you watch the show every Thanksgiving?

