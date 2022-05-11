      Weather Alert

Charlie Puth, Halsey and more attend Adam Sandler's daughter's bat mitzvah

May 11, 2022 @ 12:45pm

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE/ Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Adam Sandler‘s daughter, Sunny, had quite the impressive turnout for her bat mitzvah. Guests included HalseyCharlie PuthJennifer Aniston and more.

Page Six reports the coming-of-age celebration’s theme was sugar and candy, where guests enjoyed large balloons, flower arrangements and posed with stuffed candy toys. While Halsey and Charlie were guests, both also took the stage to belt out a few hits for the crowd. It is unknown what songs they performed.

Aside from Aniston, other guests included Twilight actor Taylor LautnerJessie stars Peyton List and Karan Brar, as well as Sophie Reynolds and Spencer List.

Sandler shares Sunny and a 16-year-old daughter, Sadie, with wife Jackie Sandler.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
The Most Perfect Mother’s Day Parody Song
Drake Signs $400 Million Deal With Universal Music Group
Tom Cruise Revealed How He Feels About Lady Gaga
Will Smith ‘has Been Going To Therapy After’ His Infamous Slap Of Chris Rock At Academy Awards
Ludacris Gets An Honorary Degree From Georgia State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On