Charlie Puth Is Engaged!

Charlie Puth shared that he popped the question to his “best friend”, girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Puth first talked about his love late last year when he admitted in an interview that he was in love with “someone that I grew up with” in New Jersey. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he shared. They were Instagram official in December of 2022.