Charlie Puth teases new song inspired by “a very bad breakup” he had

Oct 28, 2021 @ 10:00am

Charlie Puth is giving fans a tease of an upcoming song, but not before providing some insight.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer explained, “I’m very bad at expressing my feelings, which is why I usually just hide them in music, but as I write this next part to this song, I feel like I should tell you why I’m singing it so it’s not random when you hear it.”

Puth, 29, explained, “I went through a very bad breakup one time, and I felt like I lost a year of my life.”

He then played a snippet of the track while he bobbed his head to the beat and lip-synced on camera.

In the teaser, Puth slings some pretty intense lyrics at his ex, singing, “You took away a year of my f****** life, and I can’t get it back no more/ So, when I see those tears coming out your eyes, I hope it’s me.”

After a beat drop, the song continues, “You didn’t love when you had me, but now you need me so badly/ You can’t be serious. That’s hilarious.”

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer captioned the video, ” I was scared to post this,” but fans were happy that he did. 

“I need thissss,” one user commented, while another urged, “Release it already!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

