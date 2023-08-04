Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Charlie Puth Teases New Song

August 4, 2023 6:51AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Charlie Puth has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms.  He tweeted about it:

With his impressive track record of delivering emotional and catchy hits, including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece from the talented artist.

Popular Posts

1

“Thank you to all my angels”: Madonna says she’s “lucky to be alive”
2

Singer Tony Bennett Passes Away at 96
3

‘Barbie’ Broke Records At Box Office
4

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam
5

Mix 94-1 getting you $1000 in Back To School Ca$h