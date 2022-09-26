Charlie Puth to release “Charlie Be Quiet” on Friday, jokes he sings like a goat

Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth has several things to celebrate — first off being the release of his new song, “Charlie Be Quiet.”

A clip of the track has blown up on TikTok and fans will finally hear it in full this Friday. The singer teased the good news on his account in a since-deleted announcement.

The song is about Charlie knowing he’s in love but struggling to not to let his girlfriend know he’s ready to say the “L” word out of fear she’ll leave him.

Charlie has been having fun on TikTok and sarcastically revealed he’s expanding his One Night Only Tour across Europe, with new dates added for London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, because fans are interested in spending a night with him between the sheets.

Tickets for his European fans go live this Friday, September 30, at 12 p.m. local time. The tour is in support of his forthcoming album, Charlie, due out October 7.

In other Charlie news, he joked about suffering a vocal faux pas onstage while singing his hit “Left and Right.” He had been performing “in front of like 85,000 people” and joked he “started singing like a goat.” The clip shows Charlie struggling to hit the song’s high notes before mimicking a goat’s high-pitched bleat.

Despite the embarrassing onstage snafu, Charlie is in good spirits and laughed off his vocal misfortune. The singer joked in the caption, “Not so pitch perfect now huh.”

