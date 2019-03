Charlotte Russe will begin “going out of business” sales on Thursday as the chain begins the process of closing all of its stores.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.

On the Charlotte Russe website, it was announced, “Our online store has closed, going out of business, sale starts March 7, all stores, all sales final.”

With many brick and mortar stores going out of business it may lead to most to shop online.

