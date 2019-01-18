Cheadle Refuses to Do Press With Ruffalo for “Avengers: Endgame”

Don Cheadle has put his foot down and declared that he will not do press for Avengers: Endgame with co-star Mark Ruffalo.

His reasoning for making the declaration is simple, Ruffalo is well-known for spilling the tea on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cheadle was on Fallon and said, “He runs his mouth a lot. I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie.”

Back in 2017, Ruffalo spoke about Infinity War and revealed that everyone died at the end of the movie a year before the movie hit theaters.

Do you blame Cheadle for feeling this way? Do you have a friend that can’t hold a secret?