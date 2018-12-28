Check Out How You Can Score Free Frostys All 2019!
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 28, 2018 @ 5:51 AM

Frostys fans rejoice! Wendy’s will be giving away a free Frosty every day of the year in 2019.
To score a free chocolate or vanilla Frosty Jr dessert, Wendy’s is selling a key tag that will allow the owner to a free Frosty every day.
The key tag will only set you back $2 and is being sold at Wendy’s until January 31, 2019.
Do you think this is a good deal? Which flavor Frosty is your favorite? Have you ever dipped your fries in your Frosty?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woodstock Anniversary Festival Announced An Ohio Family Being Cyber Stalked for Two Months Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree By Feeding the Goats of Parma! Fans Are Freaking Out About Robert Downey Jr.’s Contract Ending With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Girl Caught Performing The Macarena During Church Prayer U.S. Hospitals Required To List Prices Online In 2019
Comments