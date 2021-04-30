Cheetos, Doritos Face Off in ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Social Media Contest
It’s a battle royale for the Flamin Hot crown. Cheetos and Doritos are battling for the crown and the fans will decide. It’s all to promote the new Doritos Xxtra Flamin Hot Hot Nachos and the return of Cheetos Flamin Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs.
You can place your vote on social media. You can also win items from the Flamin Hot capsule like branded jackets, hoodies, sweatpants and other clothing. In the battle of the Flamin Hot’s who do you think will win? Are you a ‘hot’, ‘medium’ or ‘mild’ spicy person?