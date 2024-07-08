Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Chef Feeds Kids For Free And Teaches Them Jiu Jitsu

July 8, 2024 10:51AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Chef Carlos Raba came to America as a teen as a refugee from Mexico, and now is making a difference in his Baltimore neighborhood. He owns a Mexican food restaurant called Clavel offering up great burritos and teaches Brazilian jiu jitsu around the corner— all for free for kids ages 6-17.

Raba, and his wife Claudia, say it’s part of their effort to build a better community. They wanted to provide a safe place for kids to hang out who couldn’t afford to pay for the lessons…or the food.

Popular Posts

1

Aaron Williams Makes Dog Treats For Wishes Can Happen
2

Pink’s daughter Willow leaves her tour to start her theater career
3

Minnesota Woman’s Dockside Friendship With A Fish Lasts Nine Years
4

Celine Dion Shares Heartbreaking Seizure In New Documentary
5

Glastonbury 2024: Coldplay rocks with Michael J. Fox, Kevin Parker jams with Dua Lipa