Chef With A Knife Breaks Into Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home…While He’s There

Bold move to break into an Avenger’s home, but that’s what a former chef of the Beaumont Hotel did. Benedict Cumberbatch aka “Doctor Strange” and his family were home in North London when 35-year-old Jack Bissell kicked his way through the front gate of the home allegedly shouting, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

Cumberbatch, his wife, Sophia Hunter, and their three children were reportedly in the home at the time of the break-in and could hear the intruder screaming outside. Bissell also reportedly took one of the family’s plants and threw it against the garden wall, and at one point ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it. He took off before police got there, but thanks to the spit on the intercom, they tracked him down and arrested him. He was fined and hit with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

