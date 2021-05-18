Chief Angelo: ‘Everything Was Just in a Pile, On Top of the Child’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 17-month-old Canton boy is dead, allegedly at the hands of his mother, according to Canton police.
24-year-old Mary Guarendi is charged with murder in the beating death of little Kevin Walker Jr.
The toddler was found underneath a pile of furniture, some of which had been thrown at him, according to police.
There were chairs, couches and end tables, all in the pile, according to Police Chief Jack Angelo.
He tells WHBC News it was a traumatic scene for his officers.
The killing occurred inside a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue NE on Monday afternoon.
The father of the victim 29-year-old Kevin Walker is charged with obstructing justice.
Both he and Guarendi were arrested shortly after the incident and remained jailed.
Police say the two adults had argued earlier, but it’s not known how the child became involved.
Canton police initially got a call around 5 p.m. Monday of a woman walking up and down Maple Avenue near the house, with no clothes on.
It was Guarendi, who directed police to her home where the child was found.
She was checked out at the hospital.
Police believe narcotics were somehow involved in the incident.