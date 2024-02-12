Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Talks About Tense Moment With Travis Kelce

February 12, 2024 11:12AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Cameras caught a frustrated Travis Kelce yelling at Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, and it was an instantly memeable moment.

 

 

But what did Reid have to say about that exchange? “He came over and said, ‘sorry about that’ and gave me a hug. He just wants to be on the field. He just wants to play. There’s nobody I get better than I get him.” 

Despite the coach being cool, Swifties are calling his behavior on national TV a giant red flag and many fans are calling for her to end it.

Popular Posts

1

Super Bowl Party Tips
2

Stark County Date Ideas For Valentine's Day
3

Black History In Stark County
4

Mariah Carey And Other Celebs Almost Missed The Grammys
5

Timothy Dimoff Talks School Safety