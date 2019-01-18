Children Are the Main Characters in New “Ghostbusters” Movie
If the rumors are true, the main characters in the new Ghostbusters film are going to be children ages 12 and 13.
We Got This Covered says the boy is curious about conspiracy theories and the unknown and will eventually become friends with a really smart girl who’s not great at showing her emotions.
Allegedly the movie will focus on a family moving to a small town with plenty of secrets, but how all that ties into the characters of Ghostbusters past isn’t known.
What is known is that the Ghostbusters movie is slated for release in 2020 and there’s already a trailer for the film.
What do you think of the idea of kids being the main characters? Do you like the trailer for the film?

