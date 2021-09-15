      Weather Alert

Children’s Hospitals and Governor to Schools: Please Mandate Masks

Sep 15, 2021 @ 4:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s children’s hospitals including Akron Children’s are appealing directly to the state’s school superintendents.

They’re asking those not employing mask mandates to please reconsider.

The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association says they are being overwhelmed with COVID and other respiratory diseases…

Governor Mike DeWine told the same press conference Tuesday he would mandate mask-wearing in the schools, were it not for legislation passed by the General Assembly.

