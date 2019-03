If you need a reason to meet at Chili’s here’s a good one, $3 margaritas. Once again Chili’s has decided to celebrate their birthday by giving you the gift of a $3.13 Presidente Margarita on March 13.

If you decide to take down a couple of drinks and show off on IG make sure to tag Chili’s in your post. It could get you a $313 gift card.