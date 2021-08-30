China To Ban Children From Playing Online Games More Than 3 Hours Per Week
Game Over on a Green Grid Digital Display
The Chinese government will be severely restricting how much time kids can spend playing online games. On Monday, the country announced new rules limiting children under the age of 18 to just one hour per day from 8pm to 9pm, and three hours total for the week. The government says the new rules are meant to protect children’s physical and mental health. But it could have a huge economic impact on China’s booming video game industry. Do you limit your kids’ screen time? Are there certain games you won’t let them play?