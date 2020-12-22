Chinese McDonald’s Restaurants Unveil Spam-Oreo-Mayo Sandwich
McDonald’s restaurants in China have a new item on the menu: a sandwich that features two slices of Spam, crushed Oreo cookies and mayonnaise — on a sesame seed bun.
The “Oreo Lunchmeat Burger” debuted Monday at McDonald’s locations throughout China as part of the fast food eatery’s “members only” promotion, company officials say.
While residents of China are known for their unusual tastes in food, the Spam-Oreo sandwich is getting a mixed reaction from the public. While one online commenter writes, “I thought it was delicious,” another writes, “When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo Lunchmeat Burger.” Would you try an Oreo Lunchmeat Burger? What’s the weirdest thing you’ve eaten?