Chipotle Introduces The ‘Shawn Mendes Bowl’

Jan 15, 2021 @ 2:17pm

After the success of McDonald’s partnership with Travis Scott, celebrity partnerships with food brands is the new rage. Chipotle has entered a partnership with Shawn Mendes to create the Shawn Mendes Bowl.

It is a burrito bowl that consists of cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chilli-corn salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole. You can order online or through the app for $12.20. Proceeds benefit the Shawn Mendes Foundation. Is this something you would order?

