If you didn’t know, Thursday, April 4th (Today) is National Burrito Day.
To celebrate, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders over $10 through Sunday, April 7th.
You must make your order at chipotle.com or on their app.
Chipotle has also teamed with YouTube star Dave Dobrik for a special custom burrito. Chicken, brown rice, black beans, mild salsa, 2 scoops of corn salsa and cheese go into this burrito and you get a side of guac for dipping.
Chipotle Offering Free Delivery for National Burrito Day
