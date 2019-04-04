Chipotle Offering Free Delivery for National Burrito Day
By Sarah
|
Apr 4, 2019 @ 11:12 AM

If you didn’t know, Thursday, April 4th (Today) is National Burrito Day.
To celebrate, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders over $10 through Sunday, April 7th.
You must make your order at chipotle.com or on their app.
Chipotle has also teamed with YouTube star Dave Dobrik for a special custom burrito. Chicken, brown rice, black beans, mild salsa, 2 scoops of corn salsa and cheese go into this burrito and you get a side of guac for dipping.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Target Raises Its Minimum Wage To $13 School District Turns Unused Food Into Take-Home Meals For Students In Need Police Trying to ID Boy, Claims was Abducted in 2011 Disney Confirms Deadpool for MCU Heinz Is Dropping a Ketchup-Ranch Hybrid, and I’m Conflicted… Wrap Yourself Up In A Burrito Blanket
Comments