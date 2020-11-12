      Weather Alert

Chipotle Will Open It’s First Digital Only Restaurant

Nov 12, 2020 @ 6:35am
Chipotle

A massive increase in online orders has pushed Chipotle to open its first digital-only restaurant.  The Chipotle Digital Kitchen will be located in Highland Falls, NY, and will open this weekend.

It will only be open for pick-up and delivery orders, and there will be no traditional dining area.  This new concept will allow the brand to enter more urban areas where a full-sized restaurant wouldn’t be supported.

Chipotle’s CTO says that their digital sales have recently tripled.

Which is better: Chipotle, Qdoba, or Zabas?

