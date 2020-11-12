Chipotle Will Open It’s First Digital Only Restaurant
A massive increase in online orders has pushed Chipotle to open its first digital-only restaurant. The Chipotle Digital Kitchen will be located in Highland Falls, NY, and will open this weekend.
It will only be open for pick-up and delivery orders, and there will be no traditional dining area. This new concept will allow the brand to enter more urban areas where a full-sized restaurant wouldn’t be supported.
Chipotle’s CTO says that their digital sales have recently tripled.
