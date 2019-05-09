Chocolates Eaten By Students Contained THC

(WHBC) – It turns out the chocolate candy that made some Canton middle school students sick contained THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

That’s the determination of the Canton Police Department which is investigating the incident.

Police say testing by the Canton-Stark County Crime Lab showed the chocolates contained THC.

On Wednesday morning, four students at Lehman Middle School got sick after eating candy that a fellow student had brought to school.

The students were taken to a hospital to be evaluated and were released.

Police say the student who brought the chocolates to school got them from her residence and had no knowledge of what they contained.

The chocolates are believed to be marijuana edibles.

Police say they have no reason to believe that the students who consumed the chocolates knew that they contained THC.

Police say, once their investigation is completed, the case will be referred to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.