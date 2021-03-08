‘Choose To Challenge’: Today Is International Women’s Day
Monday, March 8th is International Women’s Day, and women across the globe are being encouraged to “Choose To Challenge”. That’s the theme of this year’s festivities, encouraging people to “celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality”.
You can find official events and other resources at InternationalWomensDay.com. International Women’s Day began in Europe in 1911, was recognized by the United Nations 1975, and was established in its current form in 2010. How will you be celebrating International Women’s Day?