      Weather Alert

‘Choose To Challenge’: Today Is International Women’s Day

Mar 8, 2021 @ 11:47am

Monday, March 8th is International Women’s Day, and women across the globe are being encouraged to “Choose To Challenge”. That’s the theme of this year’s festivities, encouraging people to “celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality”.

You can find official events and other resources at InternationalWomensDay.com. International Women’s Day began in Europe in 1911, was recognized by the United Nations 1975, and was established in its current form in 2010. How will you be celebrating International Women’s Day?

Popular Posts
Take Our Listener Survey And You Could Score A $50 Gift Card!
CDC Website Is Now In The Zombie Apocalypse Prep Business
Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When They First Met
Leonardo DiCaprio Urges 37 Million Fans To Replace Meat With Beyond Burgers
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Jimmy Tackles The Latest Headlines With 'Breaking Joke News'