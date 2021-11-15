Chris Daughtry Mourns the Death of his Daughter
Chris Daughtry has canceled his current tour because his daughter died suddenly.
In a statement on social media, he said, “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed.”
They added that they are currently investigating the death to get details about what happened.
After word came out about her death, Chris made another statement on social media. He wrote, “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye, and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah, and it’s another huge hit to our family.”
Hannah was 25 years old a the time of death.