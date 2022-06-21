Chris Evans Might Be Down To Play This Super Hero Again… But It’s NOT Captain America
You may have missed it, but Chris Evans played The Human Torch aka Johnny Storm in 2005’s Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel.
In a new interview, he was asked if he was approached to return to the MCU via the multiverse as Johnny Storm, and he wasn’t opposed to it!
“Look, I would love it,” Evans said. “I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as [Captain America]. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”
Marvel has started work on a Fantastic Four reboot, but director Jon Watts just bailed (who did the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy).
However, John Krasinski did show up as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) during Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. So who knows??
