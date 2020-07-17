      Weather Alert

Chris Evans Sending ‘Captain America’ Shield to Little Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

Jul 17, 2020 @ 2:35pm

6 year old Bridger Walker saved his 4 year old sister from a dog attack. Bridger required a two hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face.
Chris Evans, aka Capt America, sent the 6 year old a video message. He commended the boy for his bravery and said, I’m going to track down your address and I’m going to send you an authentic Capt America shield because pal, you deserve it. Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi are all among those who have reached out to Bridger.
What is the bravest thing your sibling ever did for you?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use