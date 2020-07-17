Chris Evans Sending ‘Captain America’ Shield to Little Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack
6 year old Bridger Walker saved his 4 year old sister from a dog attack. Bridger required a two hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face.
Chris Evans, aka Capt America, sent the 6 year old a video message. He commended the boy for his bravery and said, I’m going to track down your address and I’m going to send you an authentic Capt America shield because pal, you deserve it. Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi are all among those who have reached out to Bridger.
