Chris Hemsworth Drummed For Ed Sheeran’s Concert
August 26, 2024 12:10PM EDT
Source: YouTube
Chris Hemsworth can do more than just wield a hammer as Thor. He can play drums for Ed Sheeran on The Mathematic Tour!
It’s all part of the upcoming second season “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” on National Geographic and Disney+, which will premiere in 2025.
