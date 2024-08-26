Chris Hemsworth Drummed For Ed Sheeran’s Concert

Source: YouTube

Chris Hemsworth can do more than just wield a hammer as Thor. He can play drums for Ed Sheeran on The Mathematic Tour!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

It’s all part of the upcoming second season “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” on National Geographic and Disney+, which will premiere in 2025.

The Instagram comments were everything. @paulettenieto said,