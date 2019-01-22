Chris Hemsworth Helping Terminally Ill Fan See “Avengers: Endgame” Early

Chris Hemsworth is feverishly helping a terminally ill fan be able to see his movie “Avengers: Endgame before it hits theaters in April.

The Australian man named Alexander told Marvel Reddit users about his condition of having Fanconi anemia and could die before the movie is released.

“I’m not a child or anyone with a, particularly tragic story,” Alexander said. “I thought I’d make it to April at least but my bone marrow is toast,”

When fans read his message they took action and now Disney is involved to make Alexander’s dream come true.

How touching is this story for you? When is the last time you went out of your way to help someone in need?