Chris Hemsworth Reveals Two “Heroes” He Won’t Work With

Chris Hemsworth admits it was “super depressing” to hear that two of his heroes aren’t fans of superhero actors. Martin Scorsese & Quentin Tarantino criticized superhero actors. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

Tarantino recently called out the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” during the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Scorsese told Empire magazine a few years ago he doesn’t see Marvel films and doesn’t consider them cinema. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

That said, Hemsworth says they are still his heroes and he would jump at the chance to work with them. “In a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”

